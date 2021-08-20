True Italian Taste returns to Los Angeles

The Italy-America Chamber of Commerce West is curating a three-part dinner series in Los Angeles celebrating “True Italian Taste.” The chamber’s executive director, Genny Nevoso, stopped by 5 Live to preview the event.

Restaurants Angelini Osteria, N10 and Rossoblu will participate. Each will serve a custom, one-night-only menu that “reflects a distinct time period—from a chapter in Italy’s storied history, contemporary authentic dishes and protected ingredients, and a look into the future landscape of Italian cuisine,” according to the chamber.

Find tickets and reservations here.

