True Italian Taste returns to Los Angeles

The Italy-America Chamber of Commerce West is curating a three-part dinner series in Los Angeles celebrating “True Italian Taste.” The chamber’s executive director, Genny Nevoso, stopped by 5 Live to preview the event.

Restaurants Angelini Osteria, N10 and Rossoblu will participate. Each will serve a custom, one-night-only menu that “reflects a distinct time period—from a chapter in Italy’s storied history, contemporary authentic dishes and protected ingredients, and a look into the future landscape of Italian cuisine,” according to the chamber.

This segment aired on KTLA 5 Live on Aug. 20, 2021.

