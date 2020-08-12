Trump could restrict border entry citing coronavirus concerns

The Trump administration is considering ways to restrict entry at the southern border due to coronavirus.

Entry restrictions could include United States citizens and lawful permanent residents, according to a New York Times report. Under the proposal, Americans could be barred from returning to the U.S. if a border official reasonably believes someone is infected.

Previous travel restrictions imposed by the administration during the pandemic have excluded U.S. citizens and legal residents.

This segment aired on August 11, 2020.