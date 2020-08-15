Trump opposes additional funds for U.S. postal service to block mail-in voting

On Thursday, President Donald Trump said he doesn’t want additional funds for the United States Postal Service used to support the surge of mail-in voting this November.

“They want $25 billion, billion, for the Post Office. Now they need that money in order to make the Post Office work so it can take all of these millions and millions of ballots. But if they don’t get those two items, that means you can’t have universal mail-in voting because they’re not equipped to have it,” Trump said during an interview on Fox News.

In May, Trump appointed a campaign donor, Louis DeJoy, as Postmaster General. DeJoy has made changes that have slowed mail delivery in some areas.

Despite that, the postal service said it could handle the extra volume from mail-in ballots this fall.

5 Live is KTLA’s digital-only newscast and streams on KTLA.com and the KTLA 5 News app weekdays at 4 p.m.

Follow our Facebook group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/KTLA5Live/.

This segment aired on August 14, 2020.