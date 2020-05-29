Trump signs executive social media order, claiming his order would uphold freedom of speech

President Trump has signed an executive order involving social media companies such as Twitter. The president says they are stifling conservative voices.

This comes after Twitter applied a fact-check to two of his tweets about unsubstantiated claims of fraud with mail-in voting.

The president accused twitter of violating his free speech and interfering in the 20-20 election. Press Secretary Kayleigh Mcenany says the White House is looking at altering section 230 of the communications decency act, which shields websites of liability from content created by its users.

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey says that labeling two of Trump’s tweets with fact checks does not make the social media company an “arbiter of truth.”

Dorsey adds, “Our intention is to connect the dots of conflicting statements and show the information in dispute so people can judge for themselves. More transparency from us is critical so folks can clearly see the why behind our actions”.

This segment aired May 28, 2020.