Two Lysol products effectively kill coronavirus on surfaces, according to the EPA

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has given its first approval to disinfectants that kill coronavirus.

Two Lysol products are federally approved as effective against coronavirus. They are Lysol Disinfectant Spray and Lysol Disinfectant Max Cover Mist.

The approval is based on lab testing that found when used on hard, non-porous surfaces, both products kill the virus two minutes after contact. Lysol says it’s currently working on testing other disinfectant products against coronavirus.

This segment aired on July 7, 2020.