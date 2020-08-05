UCLA announces revised plan for its fall term amid pandemic

UCLA has announced a revised plan for its fall term amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The university will be shifting to mostly online classes up to the Thanksgiving holiday. After that, all classes will be held online. The only on-campus teachings will be in labs, studio or clinical classes. Residence hall housing will also be limited to one person per bedroom.

This segment aired on August 4, 2020.