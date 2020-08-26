UCLA studies COVID-19 spread from animals to humans

Scientists at the University of California, Los Angeles are researching the potential spread of COVID-19 from animals to humans.

Researchers at UCLA’s Fielding School of Public Health are studying how veterinarians and other animal healthcare workers might be at risk for contracting the coronavirus from animal patients. The goal of the study is to give researchers a better understanding of the virus and how to prevent further exposure.

This segment aired on Aug. 25, 2020.