Uncool burgers officially opens this week and all proceeds from its grand opening will go to charity

The new burger joint in Larchmont village is doing a super cool thing for opening day today. All proceeds go toward the charity “Stomp out Bullying.”

The charity fights bullying of all kinds in schools and communities.

Uncool specializes in inventive takes on the Smashburger, pairing flavors and ingredients with a classic thin-pressed beef patty. If you can’t make it out today, the feel-good combo includes a choice of burger, drink, fries, and holographic sticker, and $1 from every meal is donated to stomp out bullying.

Uncool is located on 139 1/2 n. Larchmont Blvd in Los Angeles and open 7 days a week. Store hours are Monday through Thursday from 11 am to 11 pm, and Friday through Sunday from 10 A.M. to midnight.

This segment aired June 22, 2020.