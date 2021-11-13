Union Station’s gorgeous restaurant brought back to life as casual beer hall for Dodgers fans

The beer is flowing once again at Union Station’s gorgeous restaurant hall.

The space originally opened in 1939 as one of many Harvey House depots along rail routes in the Western United States. The space shutttered in 1967 and largely laid dormant until it was opened again in 2018 as Imperial Western Brewing Company.

Following a post-pandemic rebrand, it has been born again, this time as Homebound Brew Haus, a more casual brewery concept catering to commuters and sports fans alike.

Expect a great beer selection and delicious bar bites from the people behind Arts District Brewing Company and 7 Grand.

Homebound is located in Union Station, 800 N Alameda St. in Downtown Los Angeles.

