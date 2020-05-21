Universities make plans to bring students back to campus

Many colleges are planning to skip fall break so the semester can end before Thanksgiving, in hopes of avoiding a second wave of COVID-19 expected in late fall.

The University of South Carolina, Notre Dame and Rice are all trying to shorten the semester.

Chapman University in Orange is also said to be considering a similar proposal.

Other local schools, including Pepperdine and Azusa Pacific, are working to bring students back on campus this fall, but have not made any final decisions.

