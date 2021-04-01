Unsafe for kids? What you should know about the new Clubhouse app: VENN + 5 Live

Emma Fyffe from VENN joined 5 Live to talk about the latest in pop culture and video game news.

Clubhouse is a voice chat only app that lets you jump in and out of different conversations happening live. It’s like Zoom meetings without video, or live podcasts where you can participate or just listen in. It’s a great tool for networking and is invite only for now, but using the app can give companies access to personal data stored on kid’s phones or even expose them to abusive or hateful language. If your kid is using Clubhouse, it’s time for a talk about online boundaries and online safety.

Get little ones reading early with the amazing new Pokemon Primers, the first series aimed at young trainers who may recognize Pikachu and Squirtle, but haven’t learned the ABC’s. Now you can learn together with your favorite Pokemon! Pikachu Press is releasing an ABC book for young trainers to learn the alphabet, and a 123 book for little readers to learn numbers. Plus, parents and kids can both enjoy the adorable illustrations.

Looney Tunes and meme fans rejoice! The Looney Tunes ‘World of Mayhem’ mobile game is releasing a Bugs Bunny variant that might look a little familiar to avid meme fans: Big Chungus is the biggest, roundest Bugs Bunny that’s been featured in memes for years, and now he’ll be a character in your pocket! The meme grew out of gamer culture, depicting a tubby Bugs Bunny on the cover of a Playstation 4 game, and now it’s come full circle to being in a game itself.

This segment aired on 5 Live on Thursday, April 1, 2021.