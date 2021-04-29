Video game movie adaptations are raking in big bucks at the box office: VENN + 5 Live

As the gaming industry grows, Hollywood can’t seem to get enough of the larger than life stories gamers love.The release of Mortal Kombat and the slow return of theatre goers marks a new era where video game adaptations are ruling the silver screen, and showing off some major star power. Michael B. Jordan will be starring in a film based off of the popular Rainbow Six Siege games, Tom Holland is the leading man in the Uncharted movie, and last years smash hit The Last of Us: Part 2, is getting an adaptation for TV.

Call of Duty,one of the most successful gaming franchises of all time, has recently released a new ‘map’ in the Warzone battle royale game mode. The map’s premiere drew in over 2.3 million viewers on Twitch, YouTube Gaming, and Facebook Gaming as streamers explored and battled in the new territory.

Small businesses are helping Dungeons & Dragons players accessorize with style! Wyrmwood is a company which crafts custom, handmade goods for tabletop games. These range from dice boxes, to gorgeous gaming tables complete with built in drink holders and removable tops. Dispel Gaming also make gorgeous dice for tabletop games . Both have been fan favorites for years, and now the two companies have launched a Kickstarter.You can get in on the action and order a set of dice in a gorgeous hardwood box for the D&D player in your life.

This segment aired on 5 Live on April 29, 2021.