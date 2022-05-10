The company behind the insta-famous yellow vitamins opened its first storefront on Abbot Kinney in Venice.

“Ritual” is a woman owned-and-founded company which focuses on transparent sourcing for its ingredients. The company has grown from its initial offering of women’s multivitamins to products for kids, men, and pregnant women.

The store will host free community workshops every week to discuss supplement health and overall wellbeing.

Find more information at the Ritual store on 1114 Abbot Kinney Boulevard, Venice.