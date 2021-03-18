Virtual YouTubers are raking in big bucks

Emma Fyffe from VENN joined 5 Live to talk about the latest in video game and pop culture news.

Black Girls Code is an organization with the goal to increase the number of women of color in STEM fields. They train girls ages 7-17, and their goal is to train one million girls by 2040. There’s a good chance the newest, biggest video games will come directly from some of these young women and girls with the skills they learned from this program.

The turtles are back! Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles busts into the new millennium with an all new side-scroller jam packed with 80’s pixelated nostalgia, and plenty of turtle power.There’s an awesome soundtrack to keep you battling on as you play solo or with up to four buddies. There’s plenty of sword fighting and butt-kicking, but no graphic violence makes this an accessible and fun game for everybody!



There’s a fascinating and fast growing trend online of “virtual YouTubers” aka VTubers. These folks broadcast video games, interact with fans, and bring in thousands of dollars, but they’re entirely digital.Typically drawn in the Japanese anime style, the characters are voiced and controlled by actors and live stream for hours chatting with fans, and racking up donations.

This segment aired on 5 Live on Thursday, March 18, 2021.