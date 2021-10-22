We tried a $100 Detroit style pizza in West Hollywood

On this Robert Report: Street Edition, we visit DTown Pizzeria in the city of West Hollywood to taste some authentic and very tasty Detroit style pizza. In 2021, they were awarded the title of World Champion for Best Pan/ Detroit Style Pizza at the International Las Vegas Pizza Competition for their take on a wagyu pizza.

Known as the Resolution, the $100 dollar pizza is topped with classic Wisconsin brick cheese, A5 Japanese wagyu beef, homemade truffle oil, pickled onions and chives. It’s safe to say, this pizza did not disappoint and satisfied every single taste bud. Fortunately, they have plenty of other options if you are not looking to break the bank, such as meat lovers, vegan, and plain cheese to name a few.

The owner, Ryan Ososky, originally from Michigan, wanted to provide a taste of home to Angelenos and began serving his Detroit style pizza across several pop-ups throughout Los Angeles. He was later offered an opportunity to share a space with Phorage, a Vietnamese restaurant where you can grab a slice today.

Follow DTown : Instagram | Website

This segment aired on Friday, October 22, 2021