Deux (pronounced dough) founder and CEO Sabeena Ladha joins KTLA 5 Live about her cookie dough that claims to be good for you. Find out more here.
This segment aired on KTLA 5 Live on March 29, 2022.
by: Samantha Cortese, Andy Riesmeyer, Robert Puente, Bobby Gonzalez
Posted:
Updated:
by: Samantha Cortese, Andy Riesmeyer, Robert Puente, Bobby Gonzalez
Posted:
Updated:
Deux (pronounced dough) founder and CEO Sabeena Ladha joins KTLA 5 Live about her cookie dough that claims to be good for you. Find out more here.
This segment aired on KTLA 5 Live on March 29, 2022.