We tried the $17 Instagram smoothie from Erewhon

If you’ve seen a bright blue smoothie taking over your Instagram feed, you can thank influencer and entrepreneur Marianna Hewitt. She partnered with Erewhon and almond milk company MALK to create the Coconut Cloud smoothie.

The smoothie is a whopping $17. The sticker shock is not keeping everyone away; Erewhon says more than one thousand people asked for the blue, blended creation in the first week it launched at the Beverly location alone.

The trendy tonic is made of Almond MALK, coconut cream, avocado, almond butter, banana, blue majik, pineapple, vanilla collagen, and vanilla stevia.

It’s available through March 31 at all locations.

