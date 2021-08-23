We used an AI robot to make a “hit” song

Skip to content
KTLA
Los Angeles
71°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Watch Live 📺
Video
News
Local news
California
Nation/world
Earthquakes
Wildfires
Politics
Food
Entertainment
Technology
Sports
Japan 2020
Los Angeles traffic
Destination California
Podcasts
Get breaking news alerts
Get KTLA newsletters
News tips
BestReviews
Top Stories
Pasadena police arrest 2 in Fourth of July shooting
Animal control officer hospitalized after being attacked by 2 pit bulls in Riverside
Moist, cooler weather expected to give way to typical SoCal heat by end of the week
L.A. officials encourage Angelenos to be prepared amid record-setting fire season
Coronavirus
How to get vaccinated in SoCal
Latest figures by county
What you can do if you lose work due to COVID-19
Submit a coronavirus-related question, suggest a segment
How you can help
Get breaking news alerts
Top Stories
Data breach exposes Cal State Chico students who requested religious exemptions from COVID vaccine
Top Stories
New protocols for athlete COVID testing in L.A. County coming this week
Top Stories
‘Breakthrough’ COVID infections now on the rise in L.A. County
NYC issues no-option vaccination mandate for public school teachers, staff
Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine receives full approval from U.S. regulators
Video
Take the shot, get a ticket: L.A. Chargers fans offered perks to get vaccinated at SoFi stadium
Video
Shows
Morning News
30th Anniversary
LA Unscripted
5 Live
Off the Clock
Frank Buckley Interviews
California Cooking
Inside California Politics
Friends with Friends
Podcasts
Community
Watch KTLA live
Watch on mobile apps
Watch on smart TVs
Get a copy of a news story
Weather
Contests
News tips
Jobs
Find a job
Post a job
About
News team
Community
Community calendar
News tips
Contact us
Contests
Get KTLA newsletters
TV schedule
Advertise with KTLA
Job openings
Terms of use
Share media with KTLA
Public file and EEO help
Get a copy of a news story
Do not sell my personal information
iOS, Android apps
Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV
KTLA+ FAQ
Search
Search
Search
We used an AI robot to make a “hit” song
5 Live
by:
Andy Riesmeyer
Posted:
Aug 23, 2021 / 06:13 PM PDT
/
Updated:
Aug 23, 2021 / 06:13 PM PDT
This segment aired Monday August 23, 2021.
Close Modal
Suggest a Correction
Your name
(required)
Your email
(required)
Report a typo or grammatical error
(required)
Submit
Suggest a Correction
Most Popular
300 recall ballots, drugs, multiple driver’s licenses found in vehicle of passed out felon: Torrance police
‘Breakthrough’ COVID infections now on the rise in L.A. County
Moreno Valley cheerleaders say they were targeted with racial slurs at game against Temecula Valley HS
Video
1 of 2 teens charged with murder in alleged Burbank street racing crash that killed 3 young adults
Video
Pedestrian killed, 5 injured in Wilmington crash
Video
Data breach exposes Cal State Chico students who requested religious exemptions from COVID vaccine
Pedestrian fatally struck while walking on 57 Freeway; investigation prompts major delays through Brea area
Video
Latest News
Pasadena police arrest 2 in Fourth of July shooting
Animal control officer hospitalized after being attacked by 2 pit bulls in Riverside
Moist, cooler weather expected to give way to typical SoCal heat by end of the week
L.A. officials encourage Angelenos to be prepared amid record-setting fire season
Data breach exposes Cal State Chico students who requested religious exemptions from COVID vaccine
Moreno Valley cheerleaders say they were targeted with racial slurs at game against Temecula Valley HS
Video
More News