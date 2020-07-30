Westlake nurses demand safer work environment amid coronavirus pandemic

In Westlake, hospital workers are demanding better safety protections while working the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.

Registered nurses and fellow staff gathered outside PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital on Wednesday morning. They said PPE supplies, including N-95 respirators, are in low supply, putting them at risk of infection. The nurses are also protesting what they called inadequate staffing and want the hospital to provide hazard pay for the conditions they endure daily.

This segment aired on July 29, 2020.