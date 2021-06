Can there be more than one local internet news live-streaming show? Of course!

Meet Chip Brewster and Christine Flores, hosts of WGN’s brand new web show, WGN News Now. Think of it like 5 Live for Chicago, but they wear suits.

In a tell-all, exclusive interview with KTLA’s 5 Live, the hosts talk about their show, share SoCal connections, and break down the budding rivalry between the two stations.

Catch WGN News Now at 1pm, 2pm (in Spanish!) and 3pm central time.