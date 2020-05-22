What are the best cereal combinations?

Kellogg’s is making a cereal mash-up of two pantry staples, if you have kids, Frosted Flakes and Fruit Loops. The mash-up will be on shelves for a limited time nationwide in June.

While some would call cereal mixing a delicate art, others find it revolting. Where do you stand? Do you mix your cereal or hold firm as a cereal purist?

This segment aired May 21, 2020.