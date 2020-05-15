What does it look like for children returning to school amid the Covid-19 pandemic?

In other parts of the world, stay-at-home orders have been lifted with restrictions and strict social distancing guidelines. In some countries children have been attending school for weeks, while others are just starting to figure out the new protocols for keeping students and faculty safe.

This week, France has begun reopening schools in some areas for preschool and elementary-aged children. Meanwhile, in parts of China schools have been open for the past couple of weeks and students seem a bit more adapted to the new implementations of sanitation protocols and the need to wear protective face coverings.

This segment aired May 14, 2020.