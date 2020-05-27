What people are spending their stimulus checks on

Not everyone is spending their stimulus checks on shopping. L.A. Times columnist David Lazarus explains, “the idea was they would take this extra money, all this extra liquid cash, put it into the economy, keep stores open, keep employees working, and that would be a big boost.”

However, a new study finds that the main thing people were using the money for was to pay their bills which suggests the stimulus money is having a limited impact on what it was intended to do.

This segment aired on May 26, 2020.