What would famous television homes really cost in 2021? Content blogging site CableTV.com did some research on characters, their careers and the housing market.
This segment aired on KTLA’s 5 Live on Sept. 29, 2021.
by: Samantha Cortese, Andy Riesmeyer, Robert Puente, Bobby GonzalezPosted: / Updated:
What would famous television homes really cost in 2021? Content blogging site CableTV.com did some research on characters, their careers and the housing market.
This segment aired on KTLA’s 5 Live on Sept. 29, 2021.