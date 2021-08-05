What’s the Word, Nerd?: Disney Reveals Price Tag for ‘Star Wars’ Hotel

5 Live’s “What’s the Word, Nerd?” segment shares the latest in video games, pop culture, and genre content.

After bombshell accusations of sexual harrasment and discrimination at Activision Blizzard, Blizzard President J. Allen Brack has stepped down.

—

A new poll says the amount of people willing to head back to theaters has tumbled due to the coronavirus delta variant.

—

Disney Parks has released pricing for its immersive Star Wars Galactic Star Cruiser themed hotel at Walt Disney World.

—

Despite initial shortages, Sony has announced they have secured enough components to hit their Playstation 5 sales goal by the end of the current fiscal year.

This segment aired on 5 Live on August 5, 2021.