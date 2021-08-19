What’s the Word, Nerd?: You can now furnish your living room with 90’s arcade nostalgia

5 Live’s “What’s the Word, Nerd?” segment shares the latest in video games, pop culture, and genre content.

No need to leave home for some sweet 90’s arcade nostalgia. Arcade1Up is releasing an at-home version of the classic Simpsons arcade machine. Just like the original machine, 4-players can cause mayhem all over Springfield. The Arcade1Up machine is also equipped with WiFi, so you can play online co-op as well.

—

Disney Plus released the trailer for “Star Wars: Visions,” and it’s sure to excite Star Wars and anime fans alike. The franchise is going back to its Samurai roots via nine animated shorts, each produced by leading Japanese animation studios.

—

“Adventure Time” is back with a new series, but instead of Finn and Jake, the show will follow their gender-swapped counterparts, Fionna and Cake. The show received a 10-episode series order on HBO Max.

—

Marvel Studios has released the final trailer for “Eternals.” The film is directed by Chloe Zhao and features an all-star cast that includes Angelina Jolie, Kumail Nanjiani, Salma Hayek and “Game of Thrones” alums Richard Madden and Kit Harrington. “Eternals” hits theaters November 5.

This segment aired on 5 Live on August 19, 2021.