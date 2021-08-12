What’s the Word, Nerd?: You can now satisfy your inner dad with Lawn Mowing Simulator

5 Live’s “What’s the Word, Nerd?” segment shares the latest in video games, pop culture, and genre content.

Lawn Mowing Simulator is out now on the Xbox. The new sim promises “physically authentic lawn mowing experiences” and lets players execute ground checks, set blade height, and measure engine loads as they take on a variety of contracts across the beautiful rural British countryside.

—

Batman’s famed sidekick, Robin the Boy Wonder has come out as gay in the new issue of the monthly anthology comic series, “Batman: Urban Legends.” Tim drake, the third person to take up the Robin mantle, is the first LGBTQ member of the Bat Family since Kate Kane’s Batwoman in 2006.

—

Fresh off his role in “Suicide Squad,” Idris Elba is headed to another geeky franchise. Elba will voice Knuckles in Paramount’s “Sonic the Hedgehog 2.” Jeff Fowler is returning to direct the sequel after the 2020 film grossed close to $320 million worldwide.

This segment aired on 5 Live on August 12, 2021.