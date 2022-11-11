For this week’s Finally Friday, Andy Riesmeyer and Samantha Cortese slurp some oysters in Echo Park, try the mole pizza in Boyle Heights, and get in the holiday spirit at the L.A. Arboretum.

Touting the widest variety of oysters in Los Angeles, The Lonely Oyster in Echo Park is as educational as it is delicious. They have a mermmelier on staff (mermmelier:oysters = sommelier:wine) and three different flavors of lobster rolls. Does it get more high brow – low brow than an oyster and caviar martini with a side of Old Bay french fries?

Did you know… Cesar Chavez Road in Boyle Heights was once Brooklyn Ave.? Though it seems like a New York shop, Brooklyn Ave. Pizza Co. is a nod to Los Angeles history. Head pizzaiolo, Chef Jorge Sandoval, is a native Angeleno. He’s making seriously-SoCal foods in a pizza oven shipped from Italy: mole pizza, elote Old Fashioneds, and Flamin’ Hot Cheetoh wings.

Lightscape at the L.A. Arboretum is an internationally-acclaimed display of light, art, and music. The Arboretum is transformed into an illuminated night experience. People of all ages can walk along new installations on an expanded trail.

For more weekend adventures and past episodes, follow Andy @AndyKTLA and Samantha @KTLASam on Instagram.

This segment aired on KTLA 5 News on Nov. 11, 2022.