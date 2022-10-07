It’s no surprise that in Los Angeles many people struggle in deciding what to eat. The options are truly endless – a blessing and a curse all at once.

But beyond that many folks subscribe to a certain diet restriction due to health or personal reasons making it even more difficult when going out to eat with friends and family.

What’s more is many argue the environmental impact caused by eating meat or fish and that’s why Naughty Vegan is reshaping the way people eat.

They aim at providing a dining experience that satisfies not only your taste buds but your life choices as well. Naughty Vegan has recreated sushi to feature 100% plant based ingredients but it’s done in such a way that the flavors and presentation of their many plate options maintain their integrity and image. The sushi is truly remarkable being that in contains zero fish products yet looks indistinguishable from the countless other sushi rolls available elsewhere plus it’s absolutely delicious.

If you’re feeling a little naughty visit Naughty Vegan at 20 Union St Unit 170, Pasadena, CA 91103.