WHO says asymptomatic COVID-19 spread is very unlikely

The World Health Organization says the asymptomatic spread of COVID-19 is very rare.

WHO came out with this update after looking at data from countries that did extensive contact tracing. But remember, the WHO also suggests that healthy people don’t need to wear masks. That is in stark contrast to the Center for Disease Control. Not to mention the behavior of much of the world.

In fact, Time magazine reported a study from the annals of medicine only three days ago, saying nearly half of all COVID-19 cases could be traced to people without symptoms.

It’s stirring a lot of controversy, obviously.

The director of the Harvard Global Health Institute, Ashish Jha said it is potentially a big deal, but says he’s worried about what he sees as a lack of data with today’s finding. He points out he’s not sure if they are making a difference between asymptomatic spread and pre-symptomatic spread.

Much is still to be learned about COVID 19. That is for sure.

