Why a Hollywood pizzeria wants to Covid test every diner

The outdoor patio lounge isn’t the only new thing at L’Antica Pizzeria Da Michele in Hollywood. Very soon, all diners must provide a negative Covid-19 test before entry, regardless of their vaccination status.

5 Live interviewed da Michele owner Francesco Zimone to find out why he’s instituting the policy. Once inside, guests can check out that new patio and try a series of menu items that have just joined their famed Neapolitan pizzas and authentic Italian pastas.

This segment aired August 2, 2021.

