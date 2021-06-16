Why Porsche can’t sell its new manual 911 in California

Porsche’s 2022 911 GT3 RS is a 502-horsepower rocket. Well heeled drivers can choose between the brand’s PDK automatic transmission or a manual six-speed, except in California.

The automaker announced in a press release that the noise level for the manual version of the car exceeded the threshold set by California’s noise regulations and therefore cannot be sold in the state.

Porsche says customers who pre-ordered the sports car can either switch their orders to an automatic transmission or cancel their cars.