Why walking barefoot might actually be good for you

If your mom ever scolded you about walking around barefoot, it appears she was wrong. Researchers say walking without shoes is actually good for your feet. The experts say walking barefoot actually strengthens the feet, while cushioned shoes weaken them, and hurt your stability and balance. Of course, you should still be careful about stepping on anything sharp, and mom will probably still tell you to wash*your feet when you come back into the house… which is still a good idea.

This segment aired on 5 Live on Monday, March 22, 2021.