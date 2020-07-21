Work remotely in paradise: five countries offer perks to encourage travel

Several countries are offering perks to get more people to work or visit there. Some spots in Mexico are offering hotel and rental car discounts, including some free stays. Chile is providing work visas for entrepreneurs, and Barbados is allowing non-residents to stay for up to a year.

Americans still can’t travel to Europe, but if that changes, Greece is reducing taxes on travel, and Sicily is providing vouchers for free nights in hotels. They are also offering to pay for up to half of a tourist’s airfare.

5 Live is KTLA’s digital-only newscast and streams on KTLA.com and the KTLA 5 News app weekdays at 4 p.m.

This segment aired on July 20, 2020.