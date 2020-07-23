Workers can form COVID-19 health councils to monitor businesses that violate public health orders

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors passed a motion that creates worker health councils to monitor and report businesses that violate public health orders. The board was looking for an effective way to make sure businesses require face coverings, disinfect workspaces and install protective shields. The county will reach out to labor leaders and business organizations to get their input. Worker councils in the garment, hospitality, janitorial and food service industries will be a priority due to recent outbreaks.

This segment aired July 22, 2020.