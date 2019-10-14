World’s Most Sought-After Coffee Hits L.A. Shop for $15 a Cup

5 Live loves coffee, so when we heard the elusive Gesha beans hit stores in Los Angeles, we had to try it.

Caffe Luxxe recently announced the launch of its very first Gesha, which some consider the world’s most sought-after coffee varietal, from the award-winning Doña Elvira’s family-owned Finca Alto Jamarillo in Panama. Some companies purchased Geshas at auction for $1,000 per pound. Caffe Luxxe’s Gesha earned one of the highest cupping scores ever- coming in at 98 points.

Learn more about the $15/cup tasting here.

This segment aired on KTLA 5 Live on Oct. 14 , 2019.