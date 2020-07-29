Worshippers defy public health orders to attend religious gathering and protest

More than 1,000 people defied public health orders to attend a religious gathering and protest in Encinitas on Sunday.

There did not appear to be any social distancing and very few people were wearing face coverings. The crowd was protesting the closure of their churches due to public health orders issued to stop the spread of COVID-19. The organizer said the group had a permit to protest, but California State Park lifeguards disputed that claim.

5 Live is KTLA’s digital-only newscast and streams on KTLA.com and the KTLA 5 News app weekdays at 4 p.m.

Follow our Facebook group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/KTLA5Live/.

This segment aired on July 28, 2020.