In its first-ever virtual event, Apple announced their biggest updates ever to iOS, iPADOS, watchOS, and the entirely reimagined macOS Big Sur.

5 Live is KTLA’s digital-only newscast and streams on KTLA.com and the KTLA 5 News app weekdays at 4 p.m.

Follow Our Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/KTLA5Live/

This segment aired on June 22, 2020.