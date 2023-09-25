KTLA 5 is the place to find a race

DATE RACE # OF PARTICIPANTS NON-PROFIT/CAUSE ABOUT

Sept 23rd, 2023 Homeboy 5k Run/Walk 1,000 – 5,000 Homeboy Industries Support the cause of Homeboy Industries, the world’s leading initiative for rehabilitating and reintegrating gang members. This remarkable program offers training and assistance to individuals who were once involved in gangs or served time in prison, enabling them to transform their lives and positively contribute to our community.

Sept 24th, 2023 The Third Annual Miles for Mamas Walk/Run 100-500 Expecting Mothers Join the Third Annual Miles for Mamas Walk/Run in Santa Monica, Merchantville, or virtually. Bring your gear and support new and expecting moms. Prizes for top fundraisers at the finish line!









Sept 24th, 2023 Ghostly Gallup – National Ghost Hunting Day Run – 5K, 10K, 15K and Half Marathon 500-1000 Seasonal/Halloween Celebrate national ghost hunting day with a fun run!

Sept 30th, 2023 Los Angeles Dodgers Association Sunset Run 10,000+ Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation (LADF) Participate in the 10th yearly Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation (LADF) Sunset Run, sponsored by UCLA Health. LADF works to enhance education, healthcare, address homelessness, and promote social justice throughout Los Angeles.





Oct 1st, 2023 Southern California Kidney Walk 500-1,000 National Kidney Foundation Walk for a good cause! Over 80 cents of every donated dollar directly funds research, patient services, professional education, public health education, and community services.

Oct 7th, 2023 UCI Anti-Cancer Challenge 1,000-5,000 UCI Health Chao Family Comprehensive Cancer Center Help fight against cancer! Each dollar raised by participants provides vital support for groundbreaking cancer research at the UCI Health Chao Family Comprehensive Cancer Center. This center holds an elite status as one of the exclusive 53 National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer centers and stands as the sole one situated in Orange County.

Oct 7th, 2023 Run4Sharks and Ocean Health 100-500 Shark Stewards/Ocean Habitat Run to support the Shark Stewards nonprofit dedicated to saving sharks and ocean habitat.

Oct 7th, 2023 Sloth Run 5K/10K/13.1 LA 100-500 The Sloth Conservation Foundation Support The Sloth Conservation Foundation which collaborates with local communities to create conditions that benefit both humans and sloths.









Oct 7th, 2023 Not Fast, Just Furious Run 5K/10K/13.1 LOS ANGELES 100-500 Running Community Join this unique run, designed for the determined, not just the fastest. Become motivated, encouraged, and inspired as you push yourself to go further than you ever thought possible!









Oct 7th, 2023 The Hidden World 5K – 10K Fun Run/Walk 1,000-5,000 Pacific Autism Center for Education (PACE) Have fun at the The Hidden World 5K – 10K Fun Run/Walk. Donations are used to support and bring awareness to those with disabilities such as autism, ADHD, bipolar, speech impediment etc.

Oct 7th, 2023 Justice Jog 500-1,000 CASA of Los Angeles, The Greater Los Angeles Chapter of the Association of Legal Administrators (GLA ALA) Join the community for a fun-filled event supporting CASA of Los Angeles. The Greater Los Angeles Chapter of the Association of Legal Administrators (GLA ALA) and CASA/LA have proudly partnered for over 15 years, raising over $700,000 to aid children and families in Los Angeles County’s foster care and juvenile justice systems.

Oct 8th, 2023 Night of the Living Runners – 5K, 10K, 15K and Half Marathon 100-500 Seasonal/Halloween The course runs through a quiet beach path under the morning sun. Feel free to either walk, run, or jog this race!

Oct 14th-15th, 2023 Long Beach Marathon & Half Marathon 10,000+ Running Community Participants may register for the race individually or as part of a team. The event also offers several other race categories, such as a bike tour and a 5K run, to accommodate participants of different fitness levels and interests.

Oct 14th, 2023 Fredrick Michael Gibson 5K/10K & Half Marathon Run/Walk 100-500 Free Clinic of Simi Valley This 5k event raises community awareness about depression’s devastating effects. The Free Clinic of Simi Valley is committed to offering high-quality, person-centered healthcare for all, irrespective of financial means. Their mission is to prevent costly ER and urgent care visits. Moreover, the clinic strives to promote depression awareness, break stigmas, and offer life-saving resources.









Oct 15th, 2023 Beverly Hills Run of The STARS 500-1,000 Not Today Cancer Join this exciting race in support of Not Today Cancer, a non-profit organization. Funds contribute to the research and advancement of pediatric cancer treatments.

Oct 21st, 2023 Spacerock Trail Race 500-1,000 Running Community Experience a unique race through the enchanting trails of the renowned Vasquez Rocks Natural Park in Southern California. This iconic park has been featured as the backdrop in famous TV shows and movies like Star Trek, The Flintstones, Battlestar Galactica, Planet of the Apes, and several classic western films.









Oct 15th, 2023 Jeepers Creepers Run 500 – 1,000 Youth Groups This event aims to create top-quality experiences that encourage health and fitness, while also providing fun for participants. We will continue supporting local youth groups by donating a portion of the event proceeds, promoting our sponsors to thousands of athletes, and ensuring the delivery of high-quality events year after year in the area.

Oct 21st, 2023 Fit Fall Halloween Harvest 100 – 500 Seasonal/Halloween Join the beachside fall run, a Halloween-themed race for everyone! Dress up in costumes or running attire and enjoy a blend of traditional Halloween/Harvest fun with games, costume contests, selfies, and a military camp vibe supporting uniforms of all kinds.









Oct, 22nd, 2023 L.A. Cancer Challenge 5K Walk/Run 1,000-5,000 Hirshberg Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research This race benefits the Hirshberg Foundation For Pancreatic Cancer Research which uses their funds to the pancreatic cancer community as they fight to cure this disease.

Oct 23rd, 2023 SRLA Strength 10K & La Puente 5K 1,000 – 5,000 Students Run LA Join SRLA students and leaders for a fun run through the neighborhood and earn your first medal, along with an SRLA visor for all participants. Students Run LA is a private, non-profit that provides a free school-based mentoring and physical fitness program for underserved middle and high school students.

Oct 28th, 2023 Whittier Spooktacular 5K Run/Walk 1000 – 5000 Whittier Community Foundation Participate in Whittier’s Spooktacular 5K, where all runners receive unique finishers’ medals, chip-timing on a USATF-certified course, awards, cash prizes for top finishers, a delicious pancake breakfast, and other exciting offerings!









Oct 28th, 2023 Carrera De Los Muertos 500-1,000 Olvera Street Merchants Association Foundation (OSMAF) Join the Day of the Dead celebration with a 5k run/walk. Experience the charm of historic Olvera Street, enjoy music along the course, receive beautiful finisher medals, and join in the post-race Dia de los Muertos celebration. Donations will be given to Olvera Street Merchants Association Foundation to preserve the traditions of Olvera Street.









Oct 29th, 2023 Alhambra Pumpkin Run 1,000-5,000 Alhambra Educational Foundation The Alhambra Pumpkin Run 5K is a major annual city-wide event, attracting over 2,000 runners. Enjoy the scenic streets of Alhambra while being cheered on by neighbors with lemonade stands, signs, music, and lots of laughter!

Nov 4th, 2023 Run LA “City of Angels” 5K/10K/13.1 Fall 100-500 Running Community Take a relaxing run in the city of angels! Choose from either a 5k, 10k, or 13.1.

Nov 4th, 2023 Race For The Rescues 1,000-5,000 Better Together Forever, Cage to Couch, Cat Posse, Greener Pastures Farm Sanctuary, Heaven On Earth, Hollywood Rescue Grooming, Homeless to Forever, Kitty Bungalow, R&R Boxer Rescue, The Rescue Train, Southern California Labrador Retriever Rescue, Sante D’Or Race For The Rescues is a one-of-a-kind 501(c)3 non-profit organization committed to ending animal suffering and euthanasia. Their mission is to unite animal welfare organizations, combat pet overpopulation, and save numerous animal lives. Through this fundraising platform, they support animal non-profits in raising vital funds to sustain their life-saving initiatives.









Nov 4th, 2023 MMRF Los Angeles 5K 100-500 Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation (MMRF) Join the MMRF Team for Cures Los Angeles 5K Walk Run and support their mission to accelerate smarter, faster cures for all patients. Be part of a 30,000 strong participant community across fourteen cities, taking action in the battle against multiple myeloma!









Nov 4th, 2023 5K Color Run – Fountain Valley, CA 100-500 Running Community Prepare for an exceptional level of fun at the 5K Color Run events! Begin with the complimentary white t-shirts at the starting line, and by the race’s end, you’ll be covered in vibrant colors. Receive your free finisher medal at the finish line, and after the race, the excitement continues with an unforgettable Finish Festival featuring music and spectacular color throws!









Nov 4th-5th, 2023 Malibu Half Marathon & 5k 1,000-5,000 Running Community Experience the incredibly scenic and flat beachside course of the 5K at Zuma Beach, Malibu. Enjoy breathtaking views of crashing waves, surfers, dolphins, and inspired runners.







Nov 5th, 2023 Dinosaur Dash 5K/10K 1,000-5,000 Tustin Public School Foundation The Dino Dash 5k/10k unites the community to support over 24,000 students in Tustin Unified School District. All proceeds go to the non-profit Tustin Public Schools Foundation and local public schools.

Nov 5th, 2023 Sandy Sprint California 100-500 Sandy Rollman Ovarian Cancer Foundation The Sandy Sprint brings the community together to combat ovarian cancer. Proceeds raised go towards supporting ovarian cancer research at UCLA.









Nov 5th, 2023 Donut Runners Rejoice 5K, 10K, 15K and Half Marathon 100-500 The Surfrider Foundation Celebrate National Donut Day! Support The Surfrider Foundation which commits to safeguarding the world’s oceans, waves, and beaches for everyone, utilizing a strong network of activists.









Nov 11th, 2023 Bubble Run 500-1,000 Running Community A 5k Rrun for the whole family. Everywhere you look you will see bubbles to run through and pop!

Nov 11th, 2023 African American Male Wellness Walk 500-1,000 African American Male Wellness Agency A 5K to support African American Male Wellness and offer free health screenings.

Nov 12th, 2023 Heroes of Hope Race 100-500 iDance4aCURE A race to help support brain tumor research! Donations support. Funds go to iDance4aCURE which works to end childhood cancer through cutting edge research across the nation.

Nov 12th, 2023 META Fun Run/Walk for Scholars 1-100 Making Education The Answer (META) Join META’s Fun Run/Walk and experience camaraderie with fellow education advocates, enjoy a fantastic urban trail, and receive cool swag and a delicious breakfast taco feast, depending on your ticket level. All funds raised support scholarship recipients.









Nov 12th, 2023 Santa Clarita Marathon 1,000-5,000 Youth Groups Experience the inaugural running of this Boston Qualifier course, set amidst the scenic beauty of Santa Clarita, CA, exclusively along bike paths. The race will commence and conclude at Heritage Park, conveniently located along the Santa Clarita bike path. All proceeds will be directed towards supporting local youth groups.









Nov 19th, 2023 Anaheim Turkey Trot 5K & Fun Run 500-1,000 Seasonal/Thanksgiving Join the family-friendly Run Anaheim Turkey Trot 5K at Angel Stadium of Anaheim. With various course options—run fast, jog, trot, walk, or take a scenic stroll—everyone can participate. Dress up in a theme or running attire for a picture-perfect Thanksgiving Day celebration!









Nov 19th, 2023 Race to Cure Sarcoma – Los Angeles 500-1,000 Sarcoma Foundation of America This race supports the Sarcoma Foundation of America. This non-profit organization champions sarcoma patients by supporting research and raising awareness about the disease.

Nov 23rd, 2023 Turkey Trot Los Angeles 1,000-5,000 The Midnight Mission Take a run through historic LA. The runs start in front of City Hall and everyone gets a special prizes including a medal and a t-shirt. This race also supports The Midnight Mission organization which helps get members of the homeless community back on their feet.

Nov 23rd, 2023 Orange County Turkey Trot 1,000-5,000 Urban Heath Alliance Race for the Environment This is a festive race everyone can do! All proceeds go to Urban Heath Alliance Race for the Environment, which is committed to public education on environmental hazards and ensuring community safety from asbestos, lead, pesticides, and other harmful chemicals.









Nov 23rd, 2023 2023 Drumstick Dash LA 500-1,000 Hope The Mission Support Hope The Mission during the thanksgiving season whose mission is to to combat and eradicate poverty, hunger, and homelessness. We provide immediate support as well as sustainable solutions to address these challenges.

Nov 23rd, 2023 Thanksgiving Day 5K – Simi Valley 100-500 Holiday/Thanksgiving Day Experience a scenic run on the Arroyo bike path in the heart of Simi Valley, shaded by beautiful trees. The path follows Arroyo Creek, where ducks and herons enjoy the sun and water. Stay hydrated with water stations every 1.5 miles.









Nov 23rd, 2023 Dana Point Turkey Trot 5,000-10,000 Dolphin Foundation, Pet Project Foundation This is a fun and festive race with a good cause. Proceeeds go to the Dolphin Foundation at Dana Hills High School which supports educational experiences through various projects, fundraising for new library furniture, and creating positive change for students. Proceeds also go to the Pet Project Foundation which provides pro-humane care to lost and abandoned animals.









Nov 25th, 2023 The Fast and the Feathered -5K, 10K, 15K, and Half Marathon 100-500 Holiday/Thanksgiving Weekend Join the Fast and the Feathered Thanksgiving Race in Santa Monica for a festive run through scenic landscapes. A perfect kick-off to your holiday weekend, welcoming runners of all levels!









Nov 25th, 2023 Thanksgiving 5k – Santa Clarita 500-1,000 Holiday/Thanksgiving Weekend Join the Santa Clarita Thanksgiving 5K Turkey Trot for a fantastic run on the mostly flat Iron Horse Trail Head, free from traffic worries. All runners are welcome to participate in the race and enjoy the rewards of a medal, finisher’s shirt, goodies, and family fun.









Nov 26th, 2023 Pumpkin Palooza – 5K, 10K, 15K and Half Marathon 100-500 Holiday/Thanksgiving Weekend Join the Pumpkin Palooza Run, a festive race celebrating pumpkins and fitness! Ideal for runners of all levels, from athletes to families.









Dec 2nd, 2023 Arthritis Foundation 2023 Jingle Bell Run/Walk 500-1,000 Arthritis Foundation Join the original festive charity race and signature Arthritis Foundation holiday event! Don your favorite holiday attire and come together for a good cause.

Dec 2nd, 2023 South Pasadena Tiger Run 500-1,000 South Pasadena High School Experience the beauty of the historic city of South Pasadena as you participate in the annual Tiger Run 5K/10K Run/Walk along its charming tree-lined streets! Proceeds will be given to extracurricular programs at South Pasadena High School.

Dec 2nd, 2023 Miles for Migraine – Los Angeles 100-500 USC Keck Headache Center Walk for a good cause! All funds raised will benefit the USC Keck Headache Center to support local migraine research as well as fellowship training programs.

Dec 2nd, 2023 Jingle Bell Run – Anaheim 500-1,000 Arthritis Foundation Put on your favorite holiday attire and join the jingle all the way to a cure! Register individually or with a team of friends, family, and co-workers to run, walk, or stroll and spread the good cheer. This race raises funds for arthritis research, treatments, resources, and local programs.

Dec 2nd, 2023 Run Against Breast Cancer 100-500 Breast Cancer Research This race raises money and brings awareness to breast cancer and fight for research agaisnt breast cancer with either a 5K, 10K, or half marathon.

Dec 3rd, 2023 Lopers Club Holiday Classic Half Marathon and 5K 500-1,000 Seasonal/Christmas Join The Lopers Club and The City of Loma Linda for the Inland Empire’s oldest and largest holiday running event, the Holiday Classic Half Marathon and 5K run/walk. Experience scenic mountain views and stimulating inclines on a festive course through Loma Linda’s charming streets. Enjoy an exhilarating holiday run!

Dec 9th, 2023 Santa’s Stroll and 5K 500-1,000 Mychal’s Learning Place The money raised in this festive race will benefit Mychal’s Learning Place. A 501c3 nonprofit which provides programs for youth and young adults with developmental disabilities.

Dec 9th, 2023 Winter Whirl -5K, 10K, 15K, and Half Marathon 100-500 K9 Kismet Celebrate the holidays with a festive run! Proceeds support K9 Kismet a nonprofit dedicated to saving dogs.

Dec 10th, 2023 Santa’s Toy Trot 100-500 Seasonal/Christmas Get in the holiday spirit with a fun run! Choose between a 5k, 10k, or 15k. Be sure to bring the holiday spirit.

Dec 10th, 2023 Santa Runs Griffith Park 500-1,000 Seasonal/Christmas Join the Annual Santa Runs Griffith Park 5K/10K for a festive run through the beautiful and historic Griffith Park in Los Angeles. Enjoy stunning views and earn fantastic finisher medals alongside hundreds of other Santas!

Dec 16th, 2023 Run for A Claus 1,000-5,000 The OC Foundation Celebrate the best holiday tradition in Orange County at UC Irvine with the OC Marathon’s Run for a Claus 5K and Kids One Mile Run/Walk. The race supports OC Marathon’s designated charities, including the Kids Run the OC Foundation, and offers participants Santa Claus-themed giveaways, a finisher’s medal, and free race photos.

Dec 16th, 2023 Merry Miles -5K, 10K, 15K, and Half Marathon 100-500 Seasonal/Christmas Get your steps in with a festive run. Runners come out ready to run and spread the Christmas cheer.

Dec 16th, 2023 Santa Claus with a Cause 500-1,000 Kid’s READ Enjoy live carolers, falling snow, and water & Christmas cookies at the finish line. Choose between a Santa beanie, Full Santa suit, or custom race shirt. Finish medals double as gift box ornaments featuring Santa! Proceeds from this event are given to Africa and Nepal. They are also given to the Kid’s Read nonprofit.

Dec 16th, 2023 A Charlie Brown Christmas 5K/10K – Los Angeles 1,000-5,000 Friends of Griffith Park This is a holiday run in pertnership with Peanuts. Participants will get a medal and a t-shirt. THis race supports the Friends of Griffith Park nonprofit which a non-profit charitable group that promotes the enlightened stewardship of Griffith Park so it can live and thrive for another many years.

Dec 17th, 2023 Christmas Cookie Caper – 5K, 10K, 15K and Half Marathon 100-500 Seasonal/Christmas Prepare for the Christmas Cookie Caper on December 17th in Long Beach! Featuring races of 5K, 10K, 15K, and a Half Marathon, this event along the beautiful beach path promises a delightful experience for runners of all levels.

Dec 17th, 2023 Holly Jolly Half Marathon 100-500 Seasonal/Christmas Run the Holly Jolly Half on a certified course along the mostly flat Camarillo bike path, ensuring a traffic-free experience. Enjoy the post-race treat of street tacos!

Dec 31st, 2023 Run In The New Year 5k/10K/Half Marathon 500-1,000 The Ware Foundation Run or jog through the soothing views and sounds of the surf along the paved path. Begin your New Year’s Eve Day with this awesome event. Proceeds are given to the Ware Foundation which works to uplift humanity.

Jan 7th, 2024 Griffith Park Resolution Run 500-1,000 Running Community Start the new year out right and take a walk or jog through the scenic and historic Griffith Park!

Jan 2024 (TBD) Extra Yard 5K 100-500 College Football Playoff Foundation’s , Extra Yard for Teachers Funds raised in this annual race that brings the community together will support the College Football Playoff Foundation’s and Extra Yard for Teachers initiative, dedicated to honoring, celebrating, inspiring, and empowering teachers across the nation by going the “extra yard.”

Jan 11th – Jan 14th 2024 Disneyland Half Marathon Weekend 10,000+ Caterina’s Club If you’re a big disney fan then this is your race! Proceeds go to Caterina’s Club, located in Anaheim, California, aims to assist homeless and low-income families across Southern California by offering warm meals, affordable housing aid, and job training.

Jan 13th, 2024 The Master’s University Winter 5K 500-1,000 Children’s Hunger Fund The Master’s University Winter 5K starts at Pete Reese Field, takes a loop on Quigley Canyon Open Space trail, and finishes back on the athletic field. Proceeds are given to the Children’s Hunger Fund.

Jan 21st, 2024 Rose Bowl Half Marathon 1,000-5,000 McCourt Foundation Join this fun race at the infamous Pasadena Rose Bowl. Proceeds will be given to the McCourt foundation which works to cure neurological disease while empowering communities to build a healthier world.

Jan 2024 (TBD) Super Warrior 5K 500-1,000 Stripes of a Warrior The Super Warrior 5K is an enjoyable family run! The course is fast, flat, and paved, and the race offers fantastic medals each year, along with awards for top finishers. Every registration helps cover a cancer patient’s bills. Proceeds are given to Stripes of a Warrior, working to help fight cancer.

Jan 2024 (TBD) Do It For Her 5k 100-500 The Heather Janikowski Foundation Race with the Heather Janikowski Foundation at a scenic Temecula winery! Run through vineyards, a train station, scenic hills, and Peltzer’s breathtaking property, ending in a family farm celebration with local vendors and award-winning wines!











Jan 2024 (TBD) Run/Walk for WeSPARK 5k/10k 100-500 WeSPARK Cancer Support Center Participate in the annual Run/Walk at Lake Balboa with WeSPARK Cancer Support Center and make a difference. The 5K & 10K races provide chip-timed, fast, and flat courses around the lake. Runners will receive a t-shirt and a finisher medal.

Jan 2024 (TBD) Highland YMCA Run 500-1,000 Highland YMCA The Highland Y Run is a fundraising event for the Highland Y with 5K and 10K runs and a Family Fun Run/Walk. Proceeds support YMCA Financial Assistance for Highland youth and families in need.

Jan 28th, 2023 Run Like It’s Recess

100-500 Long Beach Unified School District Fundraise for the Long Beach Unified School District!

Jan 28th, 2024 Seaside Marathon, Half Marathon, 10k & 5k

500-1,000 Running Community Take on the challenge of this mixed-distance running event along the flat Ventura beachfront route. Suitable for both beginners and experienced marathoners, the course follows the scenic waterfront bike path, offering breathtaking sea views.

Feb 3rd, 2024 Moorpark Groundhog Day 5K/10K 100-500 Moorpark High School Track & Field This race supports the cross country and track programs at Moorpark High School. THe race begins at the high school itself, the 5k segment is a rapid, chip-timed road race that concludes with an exhilarating finish at the stunning Moorpark High School stadium.











Feb 4th, 2024 Griffith Park Half Marathon 500-1,000 Los Angeles Parks Foundation Take a nice walk or jog in the beautiful Griffith Park! Proceeds benefit the Los Angeles Parks Foundation.

Feb 4th, 2024 Surf City Marathon & Half Marathon

10,000+ Running Community Commencing at the Pacific Coast Highway, the race travels by the renowned Huntington Beach pier, treating runners to the scenic beauty of the Bolsa Chica Wetlands on the return.

Feb 11th, 2024 Redondo Beach Superbowl 5k/10K 5,000-10,000 Running Community Get your Superbowl Sunday on with a race! It is a scenic run across the beautiful Redondo Beach.

Feb 18th, 2024 Sombrero Half Marathon, 5K & 10K 100-500 Running Community Experience the thrill of racing along the Arroyo bike path in this fast and flat event. Perfect for runners of all levels, the route starts at Rancho Simi Park and winds through the picturesque tree-lined bike path.

Feb 24th, 2024 L.A. Chinatown Firecracker 5K/10K 1,000 – 5,000 L.A. Chinatown Firecracker Run Committee (LACFRC) The 45th Annual L.A. Chinatown Firecracker is organized by the nonprofit L.A. Chinatown Firecracker Run Committee (LACFRC), supporting healthy lifestyles, fitness, education, and community programs. Proceeds benefit local schools and nonprofits.

Feb 25th, 2024 Mardi Gras Madness 5K/10K 500 – 1,000 Running Community Mardi Gras Madness is a premier family fun run/walk in Santa Clarita Valley. Enjoy a scenic 5K/10K course, chip timing, medals, tech T-shirt, expo, food, games, and more. Everyone is welcome!

Feb 2024 (TBD) SRLA Friendship Run 5,000-10,000 Students Run LA Run alongside SRLA students and leaders from all over LA, knowing that your registration fee supports the program and helps them keep running! Join us in this special event: Run with Students, for Students!

Feb 2024 (TBD) Cupid Dash Half Marathon 500-1,000 Running Community Join the Cupid Dash Half Marathon in Long Beach, California, a fantastic race suitable for all levels of runners. Experience picturesque scenery along the Pacific Coast Highway and Alamitos Bay. With mostly flat terrain and some rolling hills, it offers an enjoyable yet challenging run for participants.

Mar 10th, 2024 The Rodeo Run 5K/10K 100 – 500 Miss Pam’s Sonrise Ranch Put on your best cowboy/cowgirl outfit for the western themed race! Proceeds are used towards Miss Pam’s Sonrise ranch and supporting wheelchair accessibility.

Mar 10th, 2024 Screenland 5k 500-1,000 Culver City Youth Programs Run this 5K on Oscars Sunday; the event is movie-themed and runs by Sony and Amazon studios!

Mar 11th-12th, 2023 Silverlake Conservatory of Music 5K Funk Run 100-500 Silverlake Conservatory of Music The annual 5K Funk Run hosted by Silverlake Conservatory of Music is returning to Griffith Park, Join in the fun by running or walking, and assist us in raising funds for music education. Embrace the funk and get moving!

March 16th, 2024 BIG 5k/ LA Marathon 5,000 McCourt Foundation Join this annual race. Proceeds will be given to the McCourt foundation which works to cure neurological disease while empowering communities to build a healthier world.

Mar 30th, 2024 The Rabbit Run 5K & OC Challenge 5K

1000 Ware in the World Foundation It is out and back with a twist on a picturesque, landscaped running path. You will be sharing the route with cyclists, other runners, and dog walkers. If pushing a stroller, stay to the right. . Special appearance of the Easter bunny for great selfie photos!! Run fast, or enjoy this event with friends & family! Make your Easter have a healthy kick to it!

Mar 2024 (TBD) Spirit Run

1,000 – 5,000 Newport Mesa Spirit/Youth Sports Have fun while also supporting local schools! Spirit Run, presented by Newport Mesa Spirit Run, Inc. (NMSRI), a 501(c)(3) organization, welcomes schools, youth sports, and other causes to apply for fundraising opportunities with Spirit Run.

Mar 2024 (TBD) Run Seal Beach 6,000 Running Community This race hosts up to 6,000 total participants a year and is an opportunity to run or walk in some of the most beautiful oceanfront areas on the West Coast.

Apr 13th, 2024 GREAT RACE OF AGOURA HILLS 5,000 – 10,000 Running Community The Great Race, located in the foothills of the Santa Monica Mountains in the Los Angeles suburb of Agoura Hills, California, is a celebration of running that features six races including: the incredibly scenic Chesebro Half Marathon mostly trail race, the Deena Kastor 5K, Old Agoura 10K, Triple Challenge 10.3 Miles, 15K Combo and 1 Mile Run..

Apr 13th, 2024 UCLA BRUIN WALK 1000+ The Painted Turtle UCLA Bruin Run/Walk is back with the 21st Annual Bruin Run/Walk, this year benefiting The Painted Turtle. The Painted Turtle is a year-round medical specialty camp for children who have serious medical conditions. All campers and their families attend free of charge. UCLA Bruin Run/Walk is one of twelve committees within UCLA’s USAC Student Wellness Commission (SWC). It brings together students, UCLA faculty, and members of the greater LA community for a wonderful cause. This year, we will be encouraging our community to participate in the 5k from the comfort and safety of their own neighborhoods. All participants will receive a digital race bib, a *real life* goody bag sent to you.

Apr 2024 (TBD) WIGGLE WAGGLE WALK & RUN 5000 Pasadena Humane The Wiggle Waggle Walk & Run is one of our biggest fundraisers of the year, with proceeds helping to save the lives of thousands of animals in our community with programs such as foster care, kitten nursery, animal ICU, wildlife, and more. In addition to the Walk & Run course, you and your pup can stroll through our vendor expo, enjoy tasty food truck treats, and participate in our paw-some doggy csotume contest

Apr 2024 (TBD) Santa Anita Derby Day 5K 10,000 Running Community Experience the beauty of the LA Arboretum’s stunning scenery as you run like a thoroughbred in the Derby Day 5K, in Arcadia. After the race, keep the excitement going with an epic post-race party, thrilling horse races, and two-complimentary, ice-cold beers for those 21 and over!

Apr 2024 (TBD) ORANGE COUNTY HEART & STROKE WALK 5000+ American Heart Association Participate in this fun run while also helping out a good cause. Funds will be given to the American Heart Association which helps research surrounding Heart Disease & Stroke.

Apr 2024 (TBD) VICTORY FOR VICTIMS 3000+ Northridge Hospital Foundation For the last 20 years, thousands of participants have supported the Annual C∙A∙T∙S Walk/Run, raising money to support NHMC’s Center for Assault Treatment Services (C∙A∙T∙S) program. C∙A∙T∙S is a part of Dignity Health – Northridge Hospital Medical Center. It is the only 24/7/365 days a year immediate response program in the San Fernando and Santa Clarita Valleys providing forensic medical evidentiary examinations and interviews at no cost to the child and adult victims of domestic, sexual assault, abuse, and human trafficking.

Apr 2024 (TBD) SUPERHERO 5K RUN Crime Survivors Resource Center This event is a fun-family event with a 5K Run/Walk, Health & Safety Expo, Food & Entertainment, and fund-raising opportunity to help support programs and direct services at the Crime Survivors Resource Center. Awareness. Prevention. Advocacy. Healing.

Apr 2024 (TBD) STEP UP FOR SAFETY 100-500 Charlie’s Cause Support Charlie’s Cause, a nonprofit dedicated to reducing pedestrian injuries and fatalities through education and awareness initiatives. We collaborate with schools, government entities, and community organizations to make a positive impact.

Apr 2024 (TBD) EL SEGUNDO PTA RUN 4 EDUCATION 5000 El Segundo Public Schools Entering its 31st year, the Run For Education is a major fundraiser for El Segundo’s K-12 public schools and one of Southern California’s unique USATF-certified 5k/10k courses. Hosted by El Segundo’s PTA Council, the Run For Education features a moderate coastal climate and a tour of downtown El Segundo and its local residential neighborhoods. It’s a sampling of small-town Americana.

Apr 2024 (TBD) KID CARE 5k 500-1,000 KidCare International Race to help advance the mission of KidCare International, a relationship-based humanitarian-aid organization. This organization empowers disadvantaged children, providing them with sustainable programs and strategic partnerships, enabling them to lead lives of purpose, service, and leadership.

Apr 2024 (TBD) WALK & RUN FOR HOPE 500-1,000 Our House Grief Support Center Participate in a meaningful run. Your contribution supports the mission of OUR HOUSE Grief Support Center in providing grief support services, education, resources, and hope to the Los Angeles community. Every dollar raised directly benefits essential grief support services for children, teens, and adults.

May 5th, 2024 Cinco De Miles 1,000 Holiday/Cinco de Mayo Join this exciting annual race that works to support wheelchair accesibility as well as providing support for families in need in Nepal.

May 5th, 2024 SRLA Spring into Summer 5K 1,000-5,000 Students Run LA Join SRLA students and leaders for a fun run through the neighborhood and earn your first medal, along with an SRLA visor for all participants. Students Run LA is a private, non-profit that provides a free school-based mentoring and physical fitness program for underserved middle and high school students.

May 18th, 2024 KID-FIT Family Fun Run 5K 1,000 – 5,000 KID-FIT Preschool Health and Fitness Organization The KID-FIT Family Fun Run 5K guarantees fun for the whole family. Competitive runners will appreciate the USATF certified and sanctioned 5K flat course, while those seeking a leisurely stroll can also enjoy the trail.