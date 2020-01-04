About KTLA

The first commercial TV station licensed west of the Mississippi, Los Angeles-based KTLA has been keeping Southern Californians informed since 1947. Join us on Channel 5, ktla.com, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Frequent links

Equal opportunity employer

KTLA 5 is an equal opportunity employer. We employ qualified people in all job classifications and positions without discrimination on the basis of race, religion, sex, national origin, age or disability. We are dedicated to providing outreach regarding job vacancies, and need the help of local organizations in referring qualified applicants to our station. Open positions can be found here: nexstar.tv/careers.

KTLA 5 public file

KTLA’s public inspection files are available for viewing online.

EEO reports, political files and the Children’s Television Programming Report can be accessed by going to publicfiles.fcc.gov and typing KTLA in the search box.

For further information regarding the online files, you can call KTLA at 323-460-5500 during business hours.

Channel listings

KTLA/The CW (KTLA-DT1)

Over the air: 5.1

Cable: 5

Antenna TV (KTLA-DT2)

Over the air: 5.2

Charter: 317

Verizon Fios: 466

Cox Communications: 815

Time Warner Cable: 1258

Court TV (KTLA-DT3)

Over the air: 5.3

Charter: 313

Verizon Fios: 465

Cox: 811

TBD (KTLA-DT4)

Over the air: 5.4