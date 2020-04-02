Submit feedback to the KTLA 5 Engineering Department for any technical issues on TV, including audio, video and closed captioning

Closed captioning inquiries should be directed via phone to 323-460-5500 (option 6) or by filling out the below form.

We will make every effort to respond or otherwise resolve your inquiry within 24 hours or one business day.

Written closed captioning complaints should be directed to the following:

Dave Cox

Director of Engineering

KTLA-TV

5800 Sunset Blvd.

Los Angeles, California 90028

Phone: (323) 460-3895

Before sending a formal written complaint, we recommend you first submit an inquiry. We may be able to resolve your problem immediately without the need for a formal complaint. In any event, we will respond to your complaint within 30 days.