Join KTLA’s Lynette Romero, Sam Rubin on air and online for ‘Friends With Friends’ watch party

In an era of remote work and stay-at-home orders, KTLA is finding new ways to connect with viewers, and you’re invited.

Please join us on Saturday, May 2, for “Friends With Friends,” a two-hour livestreaming event hosted by Lynette Romero and Sam Rubin.

Watch Channel 5 at 8 p.m. as we enjoy some classic episodes of “Friends,” and join us online as Sam and Lynette go live on KTLA’s social accounts – including YouTube – to answer questions, talk “Friends” and watch alongside viewers.

Special guests, Dayna Devon and Megan Telles, are slated to join the livestream.

Plus, one lucky viewer will win a $500 gift card, along with KTLA swag, thanks to our partners at Grocery Outlet.

You’ll be able to watch on this page, once the event starts, and on the following accounts: