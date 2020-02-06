The KTLA 5 News Internship Program offers students the opportunity to take their studies and apply them in a real-life newsroom, working with other journalists to help produce news on air and online.

The 10-week program is open to registered students in good standing at an accredited college or university. Candidates should be majoring in journalism, communications or another applicable field.

These are paid positions.

We accept applications for spring, summer and fall. Deadlines are as follows:

Fall term: July 15

Spring term: Jan. 15

Summer term: April 15

As part of the application process, select one or more of the following teams to join:

The KTLA 5 News Assignment Desk

The assignment desk is the hub of the newsroom and the front line of news gathering. Assignment editors confirm information for a story, coordinate with crews in the field and work to find the best media out there. A passion for news is a must. Candidates should be detail-oriented and able to multitask under tight deadlines. He or she must be able to follow directions, perform duties, work well with others and make independent decisions.

Responsibilities include:

Make periodic “beat checks” to law enforcement and fire agencies in outside counties for breaking stories and spot news

Assist reporters in the field with information gathering

Research, fact-check and update stringer and freelance source material

Assist planning editor in preparing and coordinating daily story coverage

Monitor social media sites for content and breaking news

Monitoring competing newscasts and logging content and material

Maintain accurate accounting of third-party purchases

Log and shot-sheet live video feeds and Sky 5 aerials of breaking stories

Answering phones and assisting with viewer inquiries

Seek permission/authorization to use social media material, as requested by producers

The KTLA 5 Morning News

Since 1991, the KTLA 5 Morning News has been an integral part of Southern California, bringing a mix of news, traffic, weather, entertainment and sports to millions of viewers. Intern candidates should be professional, punctual and have access to reliable transportation. Strong writing skills, positive attitude and a passion for news are crucial. Shifts typically start at 7:30 or 8 a.m. The candidate must be comfortable with technology, as he or she will be posting to KTLA.com and other digital platforms.

Responsibilities include:

Shadowing segment producers during live shows

Assist with sending the daily post-show newsletter

Assist segment producers in researching story ideas

Greeting guests in the greenroom

Attending post-show meetings

Taking meeting notes for daily segment facility sheets

Posting segments online with well-written descriptions and viewer info

Printing daily segment scripts and distributing to anchors onset

The KTLA 5 Digital Team

KTLA’s digital team takes our station’s reporting and distributes it on ktla.com and on our social media channels, crafting stories specifically for a digital audience. Interns earn multiple bylines writing news stories for our website, learn how to cut and post video, and get experience creating social media posts to promote station content. The most qualified applicants will have excellent writing and copy editing skills, good news judgment, reporting experience and a passion for journalism. Knowledge of Southern California geography and governmental structure is preferred but not required.

Candidates with newsroom experience writing and reporting, including for a college news outlet, will be given preference.

Responsibilities include:

Write stories in AP Style covering daily local news

Synthesize reporting from many different sources (including phone interviews, news releases, transcripts, in-field facts gathered by on-air reporters, and social media posts)

Work with an experienced editor to improve writing skills

Read, select and post national and international stories from the CNN Wire

Call sources when additional reporting is needed

Create posts in WordPress VIP

Craft social media posts to best promote a variety of stories

Work with on-air reporters and digital producers to best present broadcast stories online

Watch live video feeds from Sky5 aerials to find the best video and still images

Select and edit photos from Getty Images

Cut and publish video from raw feeds and KTLA’s newscasts

KTLA 5 Podcasting Intern

At the forefront of the growing Tribune Audio Network, KTLA expands the Los Angeles station’s offerings by producing and distributing audio content in the form of podcasts and smart speaker news briefings.

Interns will get hands-on experience producing and distributing audio content. They will learn how to edit copy, audio and video, and get experience creating social media posts to promote station content. The most qualified applicants will have social media savvy, excellent writing and copyediting skills, familiarity with editing both video and audio, and a passion for journalism and storytelling.

Candidates with production or audio editing experience will be given preference.

The work hours and length of the internship are somewhat flexible, but our intent is to hire an intern who can work 24 hours per week for 14 weeks.

Responsibilities include:

Assist in scheduling guest interviews and arranging security clearance

Research potential podcast guests and episode topics

Receive audio files from various sources and prepare for editing

Work with an experienced audio editor to improve production skills

Read and edit transcripts

Correspond with podcast guests to acquire supplemental material

Schedule completed audio files for distribution

Create posts in WordPress VIP

Craft social media posts to best promote new podcast episodes

Work with on-air talent and producers during recording sessions and video shoots

Select production music

Select and edit photos from Getty Images

Application Process

Internship candidates can apply online at http://www.tribunemedia.com/careers/ (sort openings by internships located in Los Angeles). Then, use the form below to indicate which teams you’re interested in joining and what you hope to learn during your internship: