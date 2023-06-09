FILE – Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Friday, July 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks were mixed in morning trading on Wall Street Friday and are on track to close out a relatively quiet week with gains.

The S&P 500 rose 0.5% and is headed for a fourth straight week of gains. The index is roughly split between gainers and losers, but gains for big technology companies are helping to keep it in the green.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 88 points, or 0.3%, to 33,925 as of 10:07 a.m. Eastern. The tech-heavy Nasdaq rose 1%.

European markets were lower and Asian markets closed higher overnight.

Trading has been listless throughout the week amid a lack of any big market moving reports or news. The benchmark S&P index still gained enough ground by Thursday to close 20% above its October low, entering a new bull market.

Technology stocks, which have been responsible for much of Wall Street’s gains, helped lead the way on Friday. Microsoft rose 1.4% and chipmaker Nvidia rose 2.3%. The S&P 500 gives more weight to many Big Tech companies because of their size.

General Motors rose 3.8% and Tesla rose 5.9% after announcing a deal for electric-vehicle charging. Electric vehicles made by General Motors will be able to use much of Tesla’s extensive charging network beginning early next year.

The latest round of corporate earnings is nearing a close, but late reports are still managing to move some stocks. Ski resort operator Vail Resorts fell 6.9% after reporting disappointing results. DocuSign rose 1.8% after reporting strong earnings.

Wall Street will have more potentially market-moving economic updates to deal with next week. The government will release May data for inflation at the consumer level on Tuesday and retail sales data on Thursday. On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve will announce its latest update on interest rates.

________

AP Business Writer Yuri Kageyama contributed.