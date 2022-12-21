Skip to content
AP Science
Japan eyes delay of Fukushima plant water release
Natural, manmade factors behind New Zealand’s hottest …
Forest lizards genetically morph to survive life in the …
7.6 quake damages buildings in Indonesia, felt in Australia
Dead endangered whale washes up on Mississippi Gulf Coast
Sinking land forces hundreds to leave Indian temple town
Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano erupts again, summit crater glows
As COVID surges in China, US begins testing more …
Germany to draw up legislation to enable carbon storage
Looted ancient sarcophagus returned to Egypt from …
Biden signs bill to study salt lakes in drought-hit …
Glass act: Scientists reveal secrets of frog transparency
Spain records hottest year ever in 2022
Failure of Vega-C rocket launch in French Guiana
IRS announces 2023 tax season start date and deadline
Riverside Co. deputy killed in Lake Elsinore shooting
Californians hit with outrageously high natural gas …
Family mourns 13-year-old boy killed in downtown …
Thieves snatch $40K ring from SoCal jewelry shop
Video: Alleged DUI driver hits pedestrians, flees
When will California get digital IDs?