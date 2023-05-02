(Our Auto Expert) Chevy has recently announced the redesign of the​ 2024 Trax, and it’s causing quite a buzz in its segment. With Americans purchasing a quarter of a million subcompact SUVs each year and a wide range of options on the market, Chevy is going above and beyond to ensure customers get exactly what they want.



The 2024 Chevy Trax is set to reappear as a bigger crossover with more standard features than ever before. The Trax has been completely redesigned, with a longer wheelbase and increased cargo capacity. But it’s not just about space – the Trax comes equipped with a push-button start, automatic climate control, wireless phone charging, keyless entry, and advanced safety features like adaptive cruise control and blind spot alerts. It’s hard to believe all of these features come in such an affordable vehicle.



Chevy’s new design resizing has done wonders for the Trax’s appearance. With a completely redesigned interior, the driver-facing infotainment screen and climate controls are neatly placed. While the interior may be made of unexceptional materials, the longer wheelbase has resulted in about three inches of additional rear legroom and cargo space.



Despite its small size, the Trax doesn’t compromise on power. Every Trax is powered by a 137-hp 1.2-liter turbocharged three-cylinder engine and six-speed automatic transmission. It may be the same powertrain as the Chevy Trailblazer, but with a front-wheel drive-only option, the Trax still impresses with its get-up-and-go.



Chevy understands the needs of the family adventurer, which is why they’ve gone the extra mile to meet those needs with a range of optional accessories. And with ten assorted colors to choose from, there’s a Trax to fit every style.

The 2024 Chevy Trax has earned an EPA-estimated 28 mpg in the city and 32 mpg on the highway, making it an even more attractive option for those looking for an affordable yet efficient vehicle.​​

Chevy has truly outdone itself with the redesign of the Trax. It’s hard to believe this is the same vehicle from past generations. With all of its new features and improvements, it’s no wonder why the Trax is causing such a stir in its segment.