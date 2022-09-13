The 2023 Nissan Pathfinder three-row SUV costs $36,295, including a $1,295 destination fee, Nissan announced Monday. Nothing is new for the carryover model except for a Rock Creek off-road edition and inflationary price hikes.

The new price represents a $1,735 increase over the redesigned 2022 Pathfinder, including a hike of $145 on the destination and delivery fee.

Aside from the price hike, the big news for the 2023 Nissan Pathfinder is the return of the Rock Creek edition. The outdoorsy trim comes standard with an all-wheel-drive system that routes half of the torque to the rear axle, and a limited-slip differential that allocates power to the rear wheel with the most grip. Nissan also revised the fuel mapping of the Rock Creek’s 3.5-liter V-6 to boost output to 295 hp and 270 lb-ft of torque (from 284 hp and 259 lb-ft of torque in the other grades). The boost requires premium fuel.

2023 Nissan Pathfinder Rock Creek

First launched on the 2020 Pathfinder, the Rock Creek model adds an off-road suspension with a 5/8-inch lift that raises the ground clearance to about 7.7 inches. The 18-inch wheels pretend to be beadlock-capable, but the all-terrain tires are real, and a roof rack that’s totally tubular can hold 220 lb. The exterior gets black trim elements, and the interior flashes black synthetic leather upholstery with orange contrast stitching. A surround-view camera system comes standard, as do a tow hitch and wiring harness, second-row captain’s chairs, and LED fog lights.

Like other AWD Pathfinders, the Rock Creek can tow up to 6,000 lb and has seven different drive modes. In our initial testing on a rain-soaked off-road course, the Pathfinder Rock Creek proved that it’s more than just a cosmetic package, and adds more capability to venture off the beaten path. It costs $44,115.

Otherwise, the 2023 Pathfinder comes in S, SV, SL, and Platinum trims with front-wheel drive, but all-wheel drive costs $1,900 more across the board. The base S starts at $36,295 and comes with an 8.0-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, keyless entry, and satellite radio.

Standard driver-assist features include front and rear automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitors, lane-departure warnings, and automatic high beams.

The SV grade costs $39,115, which is only $505 more than last year’s SV, with the higher delivery fee factored in. That makes it the best value for 2023 Pathfinders, and it adds the ProPilot Assist adaptive cruise control driving system.

Slotting above the Rock Creek, the SL costs $42,715, which is nearly $2,000 more than last year. It comes with the larger 9.0-inch touchscreen so you don’t need your cheaters, wireless Apple CarPlay so you don’t need your cord, a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, and a surround-view camera system that’s key for towing.

The $49,265 Platinum sits at the top of the Pathfinder hill, and it comes in front-wheel drive this year for about the same price as last year’s Platinum AWD. It adds a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a 10.8-inch head-up display, navigation, a tow hitch and harness, 20-inch dark alloy wheels, a panoramic sunroof, second-row captain’s chairs, heated and cooled front seats, heated second-row seats, and a Bose 13-speaker sound system.

The 2023 Nissan Pathfinder is on sale now.

