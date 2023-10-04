Buyers in the market for a rugged body-on-frame SUV that won’t break the bank have a good option in the form of the Toyota 4Runner.

The current 4Runner has been around since the 2010 model year. A redesigned generation related to the redesigned 2024 Tacoma pickup truck is coming, though it isn’t expected to arrive until the 2025 model year.

That means the 2024 model year, which starts sales later this year, will likely be the last for the current 4Runner. It’s not surprising then that the changes made to the 2024 4Runner are minimal.

Toyota lists the new colors Underground and Terra, the latter limited to the 4Runner TRD Pro off-roader. The TRD Sport grade also returns with a suspension tuned for on-road driving.

The current 4Runner is related to the outgoing Tacoma and shares that truck’s platform. It has a solid rear axle with a four-link coil rear suspension with a lateral rod and stabilizer bar. The TRD Sport and Limited grades also receive Toyota’s X-REAS hydraulically linked shocks designed to improve on-road handling while maintaining the 4Runner’s off-road capability.

2024 Toyota 4Runner

The Limited also benefits from a Torsen locking center differential for its four-wheel-drive system. The TRD Off-Road and TRD Pro grades come with an electronic locking differential at the rear, as well as a crawl feature (forward and reverse) that enables the driver to choose from five low-speed settings. When off-roading, the crawl function lets the driver focus purely on the steering in challenging terrain. The TRD Pro grade also comes with a surround-view camera system that makes it easy for the driver to spot potential obstacles on a trail.

Other grades available for 2024 include the SR5, SR5 Premium, and TRD Off-Road Premium.

All 4Runners come with a 4.0-liter V-6 rated at 270 hp and paired to a 5-speed automatic transmission. Depending on the grade, the 4Runner comes with rear-wheel drive or available four-wheel drive. The max tow capacity is 5,000 pounds, with a maximum 500-pound tongue weight for all grades. Third-row seats are available but are best suited to children or small adults only.

Standard safety includes automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, active lane control, and adaptive cruise control.

Pricing for the 2024 4Runner starts at $41,850, including a $1,395 destination charge.

