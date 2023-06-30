Aston Martin doesn’t currently sell any electrified models, but by the end of the decade every Aston Martin will either be a plug-in hybrid or an electric vehicle.

The first plug-in hybrid arrives in 2024 in the form of the Valhalla supercar, which will pack a mid-mounted V-8 driving the rear wheels and likely an electric motor or two driving the fronts.

Aston Martin will then launch four EVs over four years, with the first to arrive in 2025, Automotive News (subscription required) reported on Wednesday, citing comments made by Aston Martin Chairman Lawrence Stroll during a Monday presentation announcing a technology sharing deal with U.S. EV startup Lucid.

The deal will see Aston Martin tap Lucid for the supply of current and next-generation motor and battery technology to be used in Aston Martin’s own EV platforms. Aston Martin will also look to Zhejiang Geely, a shareholder, for more basic components, such as seats and HVAC systems, Roberto Fedeli, Aston Martin’s chief technology officer, said at the presentation.

The four EVs Aston Martin is planning will be new models and not redesigned versions of existing cars, Stroll said. They will all be based on a common platform that Aston Martin has said will be flexible enough to spawn hypercars, sports cars, grand tourers, and SUVs. The first EV is thought to be an SUV, and not a sports car as previously thought. Some EVs will feature up to four electric motors.

Eventually, most Aston Martins will likely be EVs. The automaker said it is currently spending around 75% of its development budget on vehicles with an internal-combustion engine, but this will change to 75% of the budget going toward EVs by as early as 2027.

Before the arrival of the EVs, Aston Martin will renew its current sports car lineup. A DB12 has already been revealed as the successor to the DB11. A new Vantage debuts later this year and will be followed in 2024 by the aforementioned Valhalla and a DBS successor.

