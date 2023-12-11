Ken Block drove mulitple rally cars throughout his career but it was a 2006 Subaru Impreza WRX STI that catapulted him to automotive stardom in 2008 after his original Gymkhana video went viral.

Now Block fans have the chance to own a Subaru rally car driven by the late racer and entrepreneur, and while it may not be the original WRX STI of the viral video, it apparently saw plenty of action with Block behind the wheel.

Currently available via a live online auction hosted by Bring a Trailer, the car is a 2004 Subaru Impreza 2.5 RS that was converted into a rally car in 2006 by Vermont SportsCar of Milton, Vermont, the same workshop that built some of the more recent Gymkhana cars. At the time of writing, the car has attracted a bid of $46,000 and still has nine days left in its sale.

According to its listing, the car was campaigned by Block and co-driver Alex Gelsomino in X Games rally events. It was sold in 2009 to rally driver Mark Fox, though in its current state it still wears Block’s 43 racing number.

Ex-Ken Block 2004 Subaru Impreza 2.5 RS rally car – Photo credit: Bring a Trailer

Power in the car comes from a turbocharged 2.0-liter flat-4, with drive going to all four wheels via a 5-speed sequential transmission. It also has a driver-controlled center differential, Cusco front and rear limited-slip differentials, and Öhlins dampers. Attached at each hub is a 15-inch Work wheel finished in orange here, not the signature gold hue that Subaru used for its rally cars.

Potential buyers should be aware that a Carfax report shows the car sustained water damage and was declared a total loss in 2005. Salvage and Non-Actual Mileage titles were issued in 2005 by the state of New Hampshire and in 2006 by Vermont. The car currently has a Reconstructed title from Oregon, and the listing notes that the car has been damaged and repaired a number of times during its rally career.

News of the car’s auction comes just a week after Block’s final Gymkhana video, “Electrikhana 2: The Mexico City Sessions,” was released. It was filmed in November of 2022, just two months before Block’s death in a snowmobile accident.

Related Articles